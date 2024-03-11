VanVleet contributed 22 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Sunday's 112-104 win over the Kings.

VanVleet finished just one assist away from a double-double once again and turned in his best performance of the season from the free-throw line in terms of both volume and efficiency. The veteran point guard is averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 three-pointers and 1.6 steals per game in 10 outings since the All-Star break, and he could see his usage spike even higher over the final month of the season after star center Alperen Sengun exited Sunday's contest with what appeared to be a significant lower leg injury.