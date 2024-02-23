VanVleet (adductor) tallied seven points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes Thursday in the Rockets' 127-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Making his return from a five-game absence due to a left adductor strain, VanVleet wasn't on a specific playing-time restriction but ended up seeing six fewer minutes than his season-long average due in large part to the blowout. He wasn't especially productive during his time on the court, but he still finished as Houston's leading assist man and should see his numbers improve as the adductor injury fades further in the rear-view mirror. According to Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle, VanVleet already said prior to Thursday's game that he plans on playing in both ends of the back-to-back set, so he should be back on the court Friday versus the Suns.