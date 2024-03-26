VanVleet provided 15 points (5-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 110-92 victory over the Trail Blazers.

VanVleet posted a solid all-around stat line in 26 minutes, as he found a way to contribute on both ends of the court, but he struggled in terms of efficiency with his shot. The veteran floor general has failed to surpass the 15-point mark in four of Houston's last five games, but that's also because Jalen Green has taken on a more prominent role as a scorer. Despite that cold stretch, VanVleet is averaging 18.8 points and 9.5 assists per game since the beginning of March.