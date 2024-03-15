VanVleet logged 27 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Thursday's 135-119 victory over Washington.

The veteran point guard just missed his 19th double-double of the season while topping 20 points for the third straight game. VanVleet missed the last five contests before the All-Star break with an adductor strain, but he's been his usual productive self since returning to the court, averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 assists, 3.8 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.7 steals over the last 12 games.