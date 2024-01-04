VanVleet finished Wednesday's 112-101 win over the Nets with 21 points (7-9 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks in 36 minutes.

VanVleet was efficient from the field, and though he wasn't tasked with leading the offense in a game where Alperen Sengun had a massive performance, he still made his presence felt as a scorer and playmaker. VanVleet has four double-doubles over his last nine outings, a span in which he's averaging 19.6 points with 9.0 assists per game.