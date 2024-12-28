VanVleet finished Friday's 113-112 loss to Minnesota with 18 points (6-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block across 39 minutes.

The veteran point guard continued his recent hot streak from long range, and VanVleet has gone 15-for-30 on three-point attempts over the last three contests. His overall offensive game remains inconsistent, however -- over his last 12 appearances, VanVleet's averaging 16.5 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 boards, 3.2 three-pointers and 0.8 steals, but he's also shooting just 36.4 percent from the floor.