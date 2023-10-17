VanVleet posted 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and three steals across 24 minutes in Monday's 99-89 preseason win over the Spurs.

VanVleet's numbers have not impressed anyone during the preseason, but as a seasoned veteran in a young roster, it seems he's trying to get as many reps as needed in order to look at their best once the regular season starts. VanVleet has yet to score more than 12 points or dish out more than four assists in any of his three preseason contests.