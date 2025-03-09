VanVleet (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Orlando.
VanVleet has missed 15 of the Rockets' last 16 games due to a right ankle strain. The veteran point guard would likely operate under a minutes restriction if he returned Monday, which means Aaron Holiday and Cam Whitmore should both still see plenty of minutes off the bench.
