VanVleet is questionable for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to a right knee contusion.
The veteran floor general has been a key part of the Rockets' impressive campaign, and not having him running the offense could be a huge blow for Houston. If he doesn't play Thursday, then Reed Sheppard, Aaron Holiday and Amen Thompson are all candidates to see more minutes in the backcourt.
