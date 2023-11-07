VanVleet accumulated 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 122-97 victory over the Kings.
VanVleet attempted a season-low eight shots, as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun led Houston offensively. VanVleet's scoring production (16.7 PPG) is down slightly compared to his last few years in Toronto, but he is averaging a career-high 8.2 assists while operating as a true floor general with his new squad.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Double-double despite woes•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Guides team to first victory•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Inefficient against Golden State•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Scores 14 points in Rockets debut•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Leads team to victory•