VanVleet accumulated 11 points (3-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes during Monday's 122-97 victory over the Kings.

VanVleet attempted a season-low eight shots, as Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun led Houston offensively. VanVleet's scoring production (16.7 PPG) is down slightly compared to his last few years in Toronto, but he is averaging a career-high 8.2 assists while operating as a true floor general with his new squad.