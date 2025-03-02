VanVleet re-injured his ankle in Saturday's loss to the Kings, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

VanVleet re-injured his right ankle in the first possession of Saturday's game and had a noticeable limp exiting the arena. The veteran floor general said his ankle was "pretty sore" during his post-game availability, and it's uncertain if he'll miss additional time. His status for Monday's matchup against the Thunder is uncertain, though more clarity should be provided Sunday with the official injury report.