VanVleet posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Friday's 125-104 victory over the Clippers.

VanVleet has been struggling with his shot all season long, but the veteran point guard took a step in the right direction Friday with an efficient effort that led him to posting his second double-double of the campaign. The veteran floor general came close to reaching a triple-double as well, coming up short of that achievement by just three boards. VanVleet could aim to build off this performance going forward, because even after this strong showing, he's just averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 38 percent from the floor and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc.