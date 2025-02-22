Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said prior to Friday's 121-115 win over the Timberwolves that VanVleet (ankle) will remain out for Saturday's game in Utah, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Though VanVleet went through portions of the Rockets' first post-All-Star break practice Thursday, he reported soreness in his strained right ankle following the session, prompting Houston to hold him out for both legs of its back-to-back set. After Thursday's session, Udoka estimated that VanVleet was about "80 percent" healthy, noting that the veteran point guard still needs to take contact and get involved in up-and-down scrimmaging before making his return to the lineup. With that in mind, VanVleet seems to be a good bet to miss one or both ends of another back-to-back set early next week, with the Rockets facing the Bucks on Tuesday and the Spurs on Wednesday. Aaron Holiday, Amen Thompson and Jalen Green should continue to see more opportunities initiating the offense while VanVleet is sidelined.