VanVleet totaled 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over Phoenix.

VanVleet, who had missed 15 of the Rockets' last 16 games due to a right ankle injury, saw a healthy workload in his return to action. With Amen Thompson (ankle) likely to miss another week, VanVleet could see a bump in usage rate during the short term as Houston's primary playmaker. On a per-game basis, VanVleet leads the Rockets in nine-category fantasy value this season.