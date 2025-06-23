Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Rockets to decline option
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockets are "likely" to decline VanVleet's $44.9 million option, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
This has always been the most likely scenario for VanVleet. However, both sides have mutual interest in a reunion, and Iko notes that they are in discussions for a multi-year contract extension. Assuming he sticks around, VanVleet will have a new weapon to play alongside in Houston's offense, as Kevin Durant is making his way to Houston with Jalen Green heading the opposite direction.
