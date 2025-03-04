VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
VanVleet will miss a second straight game Tuesday for the Rockets while nursing an ankle injury. The veteran guard has played only once in the last 13 games for Houston, with rising star Amen Thompson helping shoulder the load in the backcourt, which will likely be the case in Indiana.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Won't play Monday•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Aggravates ankle injury in return•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Set to return against Sacramento•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Will miss next two games•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Remains out Saturday•