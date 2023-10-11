VanVleet notched 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, four assists, two steals and a block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 122-103 preseason win over the Pacers.

VanVleet wasn't sharp from the field and ended the contest with more field goal attempts (11) than points scored (10), but that is not an issue that should worry the Rockets, given this is VanVleet's first taste of semi-competitive action since the end of the 2022-23 campaign. The star point guard should continue to see time alongside Jalen Green in the backcourt during the preseason since both are expected to start once the regular season starts.