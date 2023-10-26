VanVleet contributed 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 loss to the Magic.
VanVleet didn't have his best shooting performance, and overall, his stat line was subpar compared to the numbers he delivered with the Raptors in past seasons. This is his first game in a new environment, however, so VanVleet is undoubtedly going to improve and record better numbers once he adjusts well to his teammates and a new system.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Leads team to victory•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Starting Friday•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Puts up 12 in preseason win•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Scores 10 points in preseason debut•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Agrees to deal with Houston•