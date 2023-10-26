VanVleet contributed 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-86 loss to the Magic.

VanVleet didn't have his best shooting performance, and overall, his stat line was subpar compared to the numbers he delivered with the Raptors in past seasons. This is his first game in a new environment, however, so VanVleet is undoubtedly going to improve and record better numbers once he adjusts well to his teammates and a new system.