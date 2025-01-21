VanVleet provided 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and six steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 107-96 loss to the Pistons.

VanVleet reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Jan. 9, and his scoring numbers have been a bit inconsistent of late. Even though he remains a key contributor on offense for the Rockets, it's worth noting that VanVleet has failed to score in double digits in four of his nine appearances during January. He's putting up 13.7 points, 5.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 2.9 steals per game in that span.