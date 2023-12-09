VanVleet finished Friday's 114-106 victory over the Nuggets with 26 points (6-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 10-13 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 40 minutes.

VanVleet let his scoring do the talking Friday, leading the way with a team-high 26 points, including four three-pointers. While it has been a strong season for VanVleet, his defensive numbers are a little concerning. Currently, he is averaging just 0.8 steals per game, well below what he has put up in the past. If he can get back to at least 1.2 per game, he should be able to push for another top-30 season.