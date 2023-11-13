VanVleet ended Sunday's 107-104 win over Denver with 26 points (9-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds and four assists across 41 minutes.

VanVleet popped for a season-high 26 points, giving him back-to-back games with at least 20 points and five on the campaign. Houston's new floor general has been as advertised to start the campaign, averaging a career-high 7.9 assists per game while sinking 3.1 triples a night. The Rockets have been one of the biggest surprises of 2023-24 thus far, and VanVleet's veteran contributions are a big reason why.