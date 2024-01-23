VanVleet (back) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.
VanVleet will return to action Wednesday after missing Houston's previous contest with lower-back soreness. The 29-year-old point guard is averaging 15.0 points, 8.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 34.8 minutes across his last five appearances.
