VanVleet (back) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers.

VanVleet will return to action Wednesday after missing Houston's previous contest with lower-back soreness. The 29-year-old point guard is averaging 15.0 points, 8.6 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 34.8 minutes across his last five appearances.

