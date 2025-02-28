VanVleet (ankle) has let it be known that he will be making his long-awaited return to the floor Saturday against the Kings, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

VanVleet has missed 11 straight games for the Rockets while nursing an ankle injury. Fortunately, he will be back on the floor for Houston on Saturday when the team hosts Sacramento. In 45 games played this season, the veteran guard is averaging 14.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 38.7 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from beyond the arc.