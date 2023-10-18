VanVleet will miss Wednesday's preseason game versus the Spurs for rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
VanVleet, along with most of Houston's regulars, is sitting out Wednesday. However, he is expected to suit up for Friday's preseason matchup with Miami.
