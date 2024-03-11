VanVleet contributed 22 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 win over the Kings.

VanVleet finished just one assist away from a double-double once again, but he's been very consistent lately, scoring at least 15 points and dishing out at least eight assists in his last five appearances. He's embraced a prominent leadership role in a young Rockets team, but he's backing that up with consistent play in the point guard role. VanVleet has been averaging 17.6 points, 7.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game since the end of the All-Star break.