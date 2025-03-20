VanVleet logged 19 points (4-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 116-108 win over Orlando.

There have been quite a few ups and downs in VanVleet's five games since returning from a prolonged absence -- he made just one appearance between Feb. 3 and March 10. This game was undoubtedly a step in the right direction, and while VanVleet will remain a reliable fantasy option for the Rockets as long as he stays healthy, his upside right now won't be the highest due to the inconsistencies he's showing on a game-to-game basis.