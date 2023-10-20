VanVleet is in the starting lineup for Friday's preseason game against the Heat, Jackson Gatlin of Locked on Rockets reports.
VanVleet was given the night off Wednesday, and there's no injury to speak of. This could potentially be a dress rehearsal for Houston with most of their key players suiting up.
