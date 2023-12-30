VanVleet logged 33 points (9-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 43 minutes during Friday's 131-127 loss to the 76ers.

VanVleet delivered an impressive performance as a scorer and playmaker, and while his efforts were impressive, they were not enough to lift the Rockets to a victory against one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. VanVleet has had some inconsistencies from time to time, but all things considered, he has provided a lift to the Rockets' backcourt. He has three double-doubles over his last seven contests.