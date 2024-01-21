VanVleet contributed 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-10 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal across 34 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 127-126 overtime win over the Jazz.

VanVleet's scoring marks an inverse of his typical production, as he entered Saturday's contest canning 39.4 percent of 7.9 threes per game while simultaneously grading as the worst rim finisher (39.0 percent) in the league among all players with at least 100 shots of the basket. Unique scoring performance aside, the 29-year-old continued an excellent streak of facilitation, amounting to a 53:6 AST:TO ratio over his last six games.