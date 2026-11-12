VanVleet had 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 victory over Golden State.

The veteran point guard contributed at both ends of the court, as he drained multiple three-pointers for the seventh straight appearance. VanVleet did get held out for the second game of a back-to-back during that period, something that will likely continue to happen all season, but over that stretch he's averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 threes, 3.1 boards and 1.0 steals while shooting 41.4 percent from long range.