VanVleet accumulated 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 106-104 victory over the Pelicans.

The Rockets came through and picked up a road win over the Pelicans, but VanVleet didn't have his best performance and struggled badly from the field for the second game in a row. There's a chance these two are just subpar outings for the veteran floor general, as he's averaging 18.5 points per game across 11 games in December. The efficiency has been an issue, though, as he's shooting just 40.1 percent from the field in that span.