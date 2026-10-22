VanVleet closed with six points (2-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt), two rebounds, 11 assists, one block and three steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Mavericks.

VanVleet took charge of the offense, recording a game-high 11 assists, making a successful return after missing the entire 2025-26 season due to an ACL injury. Not surprisingly, VanVleet was relatively passive when it came to scoring the basketball, instead opting to prioritize his teammates. While he will almost certainly score more than six points on most nights, managers shouldn't expect him to be an above-average scorer. His value lies in assists and steals.