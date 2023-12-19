VanVleet posted 27 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, 17 assists, one block and two steals in 45 minutes during Monday's 135-130 overtime loss to Cleveland.

Despite the loss, VanVleet delivered his best game of the season, tallying season-high totals in both points and assists. He also recorded at least two steals for the fourth time in the past five games, an element of his game that had been missing earlier in the season. Over the past two weeks, he has been a top 20 player in nine-category leagues, lifting him into the top 35 for the season.