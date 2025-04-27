VanVleet recorded 17 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-93 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

VanVleet led the Rockets in scoring despite not having the most efficient night from the field. The veteran point guard has connected on just 26.8 percent of his field-goal attempts this series (including 20.7 percent from three on 9.7 3PA/G). VanVleet and Jalen Green (nine points) will need to be better offensively in Game 4 on Monday in order to tie the series before heading back to Houston on Wednesday.