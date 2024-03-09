VanVleet had 18 points (5-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 123-107 victory over the Trail Blazers.

VanVleet led all players in Friday's game in assists while connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three and posting the lone double-double to boost Houston to victory. VanVleet has led the Rockets offensively as of late, crossing the double-digit mark in assists in three of his last four contests, all of which have ended in double-double performances.