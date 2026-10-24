VanVleet (rest) is unlikely to play in the second leg of the Rockets' back-to-back set Saturday against the Hawks.

Head coach Ime Udoku told reporters this past Tuesday that VanVleet would be sidelined for one leg of back-to-back sets to open the season, per Will Guillory of The Athletic. Since the Rockets played Friday, VanVleet figures to observe Saturday's contest in street clothes, so Marcus Smart will likely enter the starting lineup alongside Amen Thompson in the backcourt. VanVleet played 32 minutes during Friday's 114-110 win over the Spurs and finished with 14 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals.