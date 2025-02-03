Head coach Ime Udoka said Monday that VanVleet is considered week-to-week due to a right ankle sprain, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

VanVleet sprained his right ankle during the Rockets' 110-98 loss to the Nets on Saturday. Additional testing over the weekend revealed the severity of the injury, which will likely sideline the veteran guard for the duration of the Rockets' four-game road trip. It's not clear whether VanVleet will be able to progress enough in his recovery to return to the court before the All-Star break. Tari Eason and Jae'Sean Tate will enter the Rockets' starting lineup Monday against the Knicks due to injuries to VanVleet and Alperen Sengun (calf). VanVleet's absence means Jalen Green will have the ball more in his hands while Amen Thompson, Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard should all see their minutes off the bench increase.