VanVleet (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Nuggets.

The Rockets rested their regular rotation players in the last two contests, but that won't be the case Sunday, because this is the final chance the Rockets will have to log competitive minutes until the playoffs start April 19. As such, the veteran floor general should handle his regular workload in the backcourt while operating as the Rockets' primary playmaker. VanVleet is averaging 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game since the All-Star break, so he's not exactly heading into the playoffs in his best form.