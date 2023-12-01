VanVleet (thumb) is available for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
VanVleet took a seat for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday due to a left thumb sprain, but he'll return to action Saturday. Across his first 15 appearances with the Rockets, VanVleet has averaged 16.1 points, 9.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 37.6 minutes per game.
