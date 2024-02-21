VanVleet (groin) says he will play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
VanVleet has been sidelined since Feb. 4, but the All-Star break allowed his adductor injury to get ample rest. There's no word of any restrictions yet, but the Rockets are likely to monitor him closely in his first game back. With VanVleet returning, Amen Thompson is likely to see a decreased role.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Out through All-Star break•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Likely out next four contests•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Out with adductor strain•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Held to 11 points•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Career-high six blocks Friday•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: All-around performance in OT loss•