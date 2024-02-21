VanVleet (groin) says he will play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

VanVleet has been sidelined since Feb. 4, but the All-Star break allowed his adductor injury to get ample rest. There's no word of any restrictions yet, but the Rockets are likely to monitor him closely in his first game back. With VanVleet returning, Amen Thompson is likely to see a decreased role.