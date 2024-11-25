VanVleet won't be suspended for Saturday's incident with an official that resulted in an ejection, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.
The NBA acknowledged an incorrect call made against VanVleet, but the guard apologized for his unprofessionalism after the fact. He's expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Minnesota.
