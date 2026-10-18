Head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday that VanVleet won't face any minutes restrictions to begin the regular season, though the team may exercise caution in back-to-back sets, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.

VanVleet didn't play in 2025-26 due to a torn ACL, though he's set to return as Houston's starting point guard this season. The veteran floor general saw his numbers dip with the Rockets in 2024-25, when he averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 35.2 minutes per game across 60 regular-season appearances. While he's expected to play a sizable role in 2026-27, Amen Thompson could handle significant ballhandling duties, limiting VanVleet's upside.