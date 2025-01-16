VanVleet is out for Saturday's game versus the Kings due to personal reasons.
VanVleet will miss his third game of the season Thursday due to personal reasons. Aaron Holiday and Reed Sheppard are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. VanVleet's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Portland.
More News
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Four swipes vs. Memphis•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Not listed on injury report•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Exits early Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Swipes season-high six steals•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Ejected against Heat•
-
Rockets' Fred VanVleet: Productive against T-Wolves•