VanVleet has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right hip contusion.
VanVleet will sit out the second night of a back-to-back set after scoring a season-high 42 points during a loss to Utah on Thursday. The veteran will have only one more chance to suit up this season -- Sunday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.
