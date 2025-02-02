VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

VanVleet played only 17 minutes before being ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's loss to the Nets due to a right ankle sprain. While the veteran will miss at least one game due to the injury, it's worth noting Monday's game is the first half of a back-to-back, so he could return to action Tuesday in Brooklyn, though here's no clarification on the severity of the sprain yet. Aaron Holiday started the second half of Saturday's contest, but the Rockets may opt to start Amen Thompson or Jalen Green at point guard Monday, which would allow Tari Eason to slide into the starting lineup.