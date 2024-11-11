VanVleet (hamstring) will not play Monday against the Wizards.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so it's possible the Rockets are being cautious. VanVleet managed to play 37 minutes Sunday against the Pistons with no report of an injury. With the veteran guard sidelined, Jalen Green could soak up a ton of usage, while Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday could see more run.