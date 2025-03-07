VanVleet (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

VanVleet will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle strain. The veteran point guard returned from an 11-game absence due to the same injury in last Saturday's loss to the Kings, during which he aggravated the injury after playing 35 minutes. VanVleet's next chance to play will come Monday against Orlando, and he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction whenever he returns.