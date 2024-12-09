VanVleet (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
VanVleet is set to miss his first game since Nov. 11 due to a bruised right knee. Amen Thompson will draw the start at point guard in his place, and Reed Sheppard and Aaron Holiday are also candidates for extra work in VanVleet's absence.
