VanVleet (thumb) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

VanVleet was probable for Tuesday's game against Dallas due to his left thumb sprain but was able to play through the issue. However, he'll be unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set. With Jae'Sean Tate (knee) also sidelined, Aaron Holiday is a candidate to see plenty of run against Denver.