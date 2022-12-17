Mathews will sit out Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a non-COVID illness, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Matthews was a late scratch for the contest, which could open up more opportunities for Josh Christopher. His next chance to play will come Monday against San Antonio.
